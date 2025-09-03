Lincolnshire residents have a new tool to help them take the next steps in their education or career.

Careers.2aspire.org.uk is a free online platform that brings together local training opportunities, career advice, and resources to help people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to plan and find their futures.

Developed by Lincolnshire County Council, the new website is primarily aimed at adult learners (19+) and focuses on key sectors found in Lincolnshire: the visitor economy; agriculture and agri-tech; health and social care; construction; manufacturing and engineering; and the public sector.

Coun Liam Kelly, executive councillor for Growth, said: “Supporting people into meaningful and fulfilling work, training and education is a key priority for Lincolnshire.

“Whether you’re starting out in your career, looking to return to work after a break, or want to do something completely different, this site is a fantastic place to start planning your future.

“The platform is clear, accessible and is a testament to the council’s ongoing commitment to supporting skills, opportunity and economic growth across the county.”

Key features of the website include:

- A career matching tool to help users explore jobs based on their skills and interests

- A breakdown of the benefits in working for each key sector, and for the roles found within them

- Testimonials from people in the industries for a personal insight into their work

- Details of qualifications needed for various roles, and information how and where to attain them

- Resources for teachers, specialist careers advisors, carers, and parents to support others on their journey

Explore the site and find out more about careers across Lincolnshire at careers.2aspire.org.uk.