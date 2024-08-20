Oil engines that once powered workshops, pumped water, generated electricity, drove milking machines and other farm equipment will be on show and working at Dogdyke Pumping Station.

Made possible by Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club, several of these engines were made in Lincolnshire by such firms as Ruston and Hornsby, Blackstone and Robey.

Dogdyke Pumping Station’s own Ruston and Hornsby 7XHR oil engine of 1940 will be in operation. It is still in its original condition within its purpose-built pump house and can be used by the Witham Internal Drainage Board when required.

Alongside the Ruston oil engine house is the building holding the unique Bradley and Craven steam engine built in 1856. This remarkable survivor will be at work powering the 24-foot wooden scoop wheel that lifted water out of the drain and into the river Witham.

The event takes place on Sunday , September 1, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Admission to the site is free.

Donations are welcome to help maintain the engines and site.

The Pumping Station is east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road. Follow the yellow signs onto the access road, through Bridge Farm, LN4 4JG or go to the

What Three Words web site and enter the location: shuttling.unopposed.stunning

The car park is close to the engines and the site is suitable for wheelchairs.

There are children’s games, bric-a-brac, tombola and plant stalls and a small museum.

Refreshments are available in the pump attendant’s cottage. There is something for all

the family.

For further information please contact 07464948549 or visit the web site

www.dogdyke.com