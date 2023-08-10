Online fundraising campaign to save historic Baumber church begins

​An online campaign has been launched in a bid to raise £60,000 to save a beloved, Roman-era village church.

Church committee member Geoff Stringer, Sally Stringer, and church warden John Schoely.

​It was reported by the Horncastle News back in May that ​St Swithin’s church in Baumber is in a state of disrepair and is in need of investment to preserve it.

In early December 2019, the lead was stolen off the ancient church roof which caused the brickwork to come away from the beams in the roof, leaving it exposed to the elements, and now several holes have formed in the roof, with repairs to the roof likely to cost tens of thousands of pounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The committee is now appealing for any non-profit organisations, businesses, or individuals who could invest in their church, or organise a fundraising event to help boost funds to help preserve their historic church to get in touch, and an online donation page has now been set up by the church committee.

Church committee member Geoff Stringer, Sally Stringer, and church warden John Schoely.

Sally Stringer, a member of the church committee, said: “Church investments have been used and major grants have been applied for. We now need to raise substantial funding for this project.

“Please can you help us to restore this ancient building to serve this rural community for the next thousand years?

“Can you help us fundraise by organising a local event?”