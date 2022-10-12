Parklets on Louth's Mercer Row removed for "safety reasons"

The parklets gone from Mercer Row. Photo: Ian Burton

Over the past few weeks, the parklets have been vandalised three times and yesterday, the road on Mercer Row and Eastgate was spray-painted with slogans including “C III would hate these”, “We are Louth”, and “£5,000 a seat” and “£62,000” – apparent nods to the cost of the parklets, which was washed off by Lincolnshire County Council by mid-afternoon.

And now this morning, the parklet units have been removed altogether.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman said: "The bases of the units have been removed for safety reasons.

“After the vandalism damaged the seats so comprehensively we have taken the decision to get the bases back to depot to ensure the safety of the public.