A photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Jones and Gibson alongside MPs Richard Tice (Skegness and Boston), Sir John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings), Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle), and Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham).

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has called on the county’s MPs to support his campaign for fairer police funding.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCC Marc Jones (Conservative) and Chief Constable Paul Gibson met with all eight Lincolnshire MPs in Westminster on Tuesday (September 3) for a briefing on the issue. During the meeting, the MPs agreed to raise the matter with the newly-appointed Police Minister Diana Johnson.

In August, Mr Jones revealed that he had filed papers with the courts to initiate a judicial review against the Home Office, arguing that Lincolnshire Police is among the worst-funded police forces in the country on a per-resident basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He claimed that the current funding formula relies on “outdated” population statistics and metrics, estimating that the force needs an additional £20 million per year over the medium term to be sustainable.

After a Police and Crime Panel meeting where he endorsed the appointment of Sara Jayne Munton as his new deputy, Mr Jones mentioned that the Home Office had until August 12 to respond to the paperwork. The Home Office declined to comment at the time, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

“It was a really productive meeting,” said Mr Jones. “It was the first time all eight newly elected Lincolnshire MPs had come together to discuss a Lincolnshire issue which shows the importance they are placing on supporting the funding of policing in Lincolnshire.

“The chief constable and I were able to give them an up-to-date briefing on the issues and a plan forward was agreed which includes our MPs taking the matter up directly with the new Police Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is now a critical issue for Lincolnshire and our MPs are clear about that and supportive of working towards a solution.”

On social media, Skegness and Boston MP Richard Tice described it as a “constructive cross-party meeting”.

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins said: “It was fantastic to meet Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and Chief Constable Paul Gibson alongside Lincolnshire colleagues to discuss fairer funding for the Police force in the County.

“The Commissioner and Chief Constable briefed us on Lincolnshire's crime and prevention strategies and I look forward to working with them further on this.”