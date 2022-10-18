People of Gainsborough will be coming together to mourn and honour those we have lost on Remembrance Day

Since the end of the First World War, we have observed Remembrance Day and the Two Minute Silence on the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, as their relevance remains undiminished.

On this day, wreaths will be laid to commemorate the armed forces and civilian members of Britain and the Commonwealth that lost their lives.

Members of the public are invited to lay their own remembrance symbol in small troughs that are to be placed at Gainsborough’s War Memorial prior to Armistice Day, November 11, which marks the end of the First World War.

People will be coming together to mourn and honour those who fought for our freedom during two world wars

Gainsborough’s Mayor, Coun Patrick O’Connor, will be joining fellow councillors and Gainsborough representatives from military forces, veterans, their families, and local societies at this year’s Remembrance Sunday Morning Service at 10am on Sunday, November 13, at All Saints Parish Church.

Once the morning service is complete the Royal British Legion and Clergy will be leading the procession to the local War Memorial, followed by the congregation and Civic dignitaries.

This is where the Two Minute Silence will be observed at 11am, the Last Post and Reveille will be played, and wreaths will be laid.

Any individual or organisation will have the opportunity to lay their own wreath or remembrance symbol.

Coun Patrick O’Connor said: "It has been 40 years since the end of the Falklands conflict and as a veteran of that war it will be a particularly poignant act for me attending as your Mayor.

“It will be a time to reflect on all those who served their country and those who continue to do so.

"A time to contemplate on those qualities that may assist us in some of the challenges we face today.