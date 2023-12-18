What better place to stage the panto Peter Pan than the Neverland Theatre in Skegness!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Writer, producer and director Gary Starr’s adaption of the story by Scottish playwright J.M. Barrie is a magical mix of music, humour and audience participation.

The show begins on the rooftop of the Darling household in London where Peter Pan, played by Kayleigh Barnes, arrives to hear Wendy Darling (Freya Marzano) telling a fairy story to her brothers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we also meet Mr Darling (Advait Kottary), who has a double role at the evil Captain Hook.

Skegness Carnival Royalty King Matthew Whitehead and Queen Summer Willetts meet the cast of Peter Pan at the Neverland Theatre, Skegness.

Gary uses film techniques projected on to the stage to create the impression of smoke coming from the chimneys – which really becomes effective when the audience is also given the feeling of flying over London after Peter Pan talks Wendy into returning with him to Neverland to tell stories to the Lost Boys, much to the horror of a jealous Tinkerbell (Meighread Dandeneau).

Another set change and we meet Captain Hook fretting over his fear of the crocodile – who ate his hand which was cut off in a sword fight with Peter Pan – and the tick-tock sound he hears as the crock also ate his pocket watch.

We also meet the great comedy duo of Mr Smee (Leon Brown) and panto dame Miss Smee (Thomas Henderson-Griffiths), who gets a job on board as ship’s cook and provides some slapstick humour while trying to bake a cake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It would be wrong to single anyone out as all the performers were exceptional, with great interaction and add-libbing with the audience.

However, we have to give a shout to another former Janice Sutton Dance Academy who has returned to Skegness to take the role at Wendy.

She said: “It’s fabulous,” she said. “I would never have thought or dreamt I would be here and I feel really lucky to be part of this really lovely and wonderful cast.”

Advait Kottary said it was “a pleasure to perform in front of such an actively involved and enthusiastic audience”. He also admitted he was enjoying playing Captain Hook. “Everybody loves a bad boy – it is a great role.”

To catch this great family show you’ll have to be quick as the run ends on Christmas Eve.