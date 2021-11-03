Peter retires from John Darke Ltd after nearly half a century

Peter Ashley with colleagues on his final day at work.

Peter joined the business in 1973 and initially worked on the petrol forecourt.

After he had worked his way through different roles, he finished his career as the parts manager, which is the role that many of the company’s customers will recognise him for the most.

To celebrate his special day, the whole team joined Peter for a lunch and drinks in the showroom. His colleagues presented him with a card, champagne and a 2022 season pass to Cadwell Park.