'Phenomenal' - Glowing praise for Boston as East Midlands in Bloom judges visit town

Glowing praise has been awarded to Boston in the judging stage of this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition.

The town recently welcomed judges from the annual competition, as it strives to win its ninth consecutive Gold award.

Judge Liz Fairfield said: “This is my first visit to Boston as a judge. I have been blown away by the number of volunteers here who work week in and week out, in all weathers, all year round. It is remarkable.”

“The arch at Willoughby Road allotments was stunning, and the architecture is just splendid. I was really interested in hearing about the partnership work the council is doing with the local police to tackle issues in the area too.

One of the stops on the East Midlands in Bloom tour.

“The variety of planting we have seen, and the colours are phenomenal. The adapted planting methods, focusing more on perennials and wildflowers, are more sustainable, long-term, and cost saving. It is great to see.”

At the end of the tour, Steve Slater, founder of the Wyberton Wombles of Boston Common, was named as the winner of this year's Robert Lauberts Environment and Community Award.

Jenny Harvey, Robin Skinner and Robert Pepperdine were also presented with highly commended certificates for their contribution to the natural environment of Boston.

Alison Fairman, chairman of Boston in Bloom, said: “Our volunteers consistently put in tremendous effort across central Boston to enhance the town’s cleanliness and greenery.

In Strait Bargate.

“We are hopeful for another gold win and eagerly anticipate the results in September.”

Alison also thanked the sponsors for their contributions.

Coun Dale Broughton, deputy leader and portfolio holder for town centre, said: “I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers and organisations for their countless hours of hard work dedicated to our town. Your efforts bring joy to many and make Boston a more delightful place to live and visit. Thank you to everyone involved.”

The East Midlands in Bloom Awards Ceremony will take place in Melton Mowbray on September 24.