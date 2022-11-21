PHOTOS: Schools go spotty for Children in Need appeal

Pupils have raised hundreds of pounds through dressing up, holding bake sales, reading and colouring challenges and wearing their pyjamas and Pudsey branded clothing.
Kidgate Primary Academy pupils were wearing non-uniform and Pudsey-related items and raised a whopping £468.50, and down the road at St Michael’s primary school, the pupils wore Pudsey-styled clothing with Children in Need activities in class, which raised £315.
Up in North Thoresby Primary Academy, the pupils were also getting dressed up and raised £, while down the road at Utterby Primary Academy, the staff and pupils raised £297 and Fulstow primary school raised £71.20.
Grimboldby primary school were also getting in on the fundraising fun, and raised £205.33.
