PHOTOS: Schools go spotty for Children in Need appeal

Schools across Louth and Mablethorpe have donned the spots and pyjamas to support this year’s Children in Need appeal.

Headteacher Mr Lidbury and pupils from Kidgate Primary School in Louth celebrate Children in Need.

Pupils have raised hundreds of pounds through dressing up, holding bake sales, reading and colouring challenges and wearing their pyjamas and Pudsey branded clothing.

Kidgate Primary Academy pupils were wearing non-uniform and Pudsey-related items and raised a whopping £468.50, and down the road at St Michael’s primary school, the pupils wore Pudsey-styled clothing with Children in Need activities in class, which raised £315.

Up in North Thoresby Primary Academy, the pupils were also getting dressed up and raised £, while down the road at Utterby Primary Academy, the staff and pupils raised £297 and Fulstow primary school raised £71.20.

Celebrating Children in Need at St Michaels primary school in Louth. Photo: Chris Frear

Grimboldby primary school were also getting in on the fundraising fun, and raised £205.33.

Mrs Madison and Mrs Piper with pupils at North Thoresby Primary School supporting Children in Need.

Mrs Thomas and children at Grimoldby Primary School. Photo: Chris Frear

Pupils at Fulstow Primary School dressed up to support Children in Need. Photo: Chris Frear Butterfield

