Play World Gainsborough opens its doors as lockdown restrictions are lifted

Play World Gainsborough, formerly The Playhouse, is a family run business and was brought by sister and brothers, Jane Coulson, Michael Fieldson and Matthew Fieldson in April last year.

Jane said: “We never expected Covid to keep us closed for so long.

"We are all farmers but wanted to do something different to run alongside the farms.

Staff at Play World Gainsborough try out the new slide as it welcomes back customers

“We heard that The Playhouse was closing down and we felt Gainsborough needed something like this for the children.”

During lockdown more than £100,000 has been invested into Play World Gainsborough including new play equipment, a revamped kitchen, new toilets, a better heating system, a complete redecoration and adding a new area specifically for babies and pre walkers.

You can now also get cooked meals and cakes during your visit.

Jane said: “We have plans for lots of things going forward but are just waiting to see what happens with Covid over the coming months.

“We had a fabulous opening day. We received lots of positive comments and most of the parents said they would definitely be back.”

To book a visit to Play World Gainsborough visit www.playworldgainsborough.co.uk.

And it wasn’t just Play World Gainsborough that welcomed back customers as Monday, May 17, saw restaurants, cafes and pubs able to welcome diners back indoors, as well as cinemas, theatres, concert halls, bowling alleys, casinos, amusement arcades, museums and children’s indoor play areas re-opening their doors.

Charlotte Toplass, tenant liaison executive at Marshall’s Yard, said: “Prezzo, Costa, Cupcake Cafe and Cream have all either been closed or have been unable to operate properly for such a long time now and it will be great to see people back out supporting their local food operators.”

Changes have also been made to meeting friends and family with people now being able to meet indoors.