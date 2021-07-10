Police appeal for order ahead of pivotal England match

Lincolnshire Police.

Although the figure is slightly higher compared to the previous England vs Ukraine match, the incidents reported last night were fairly low-level and is less than what officers would see on a typical Wednesday evening.

Superintendent Pat Coates, Specialist Operations at Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are pleased to say that we saw very few football-related incidents last night following the England vs Denmark match.

"We are delighted that people are taking heed of our efforts and messaging that we will not tolerate violence during or following football matches."

Superintendent Coates has also reiterated the need to stay safe on Sunday when England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final tomorrow (Sunday):

“We want people to enjoy the football but please drink responsibly, stay safe and follow social distancing guidelines. We will have more officers on patrol to maintain a visible presence before and after the match and we’re grateful to the public of Lincolnshire who have been following our advice and our messaging.

“We wish England the very best of luck ahead of the match on Sunday!”

Those planning to watch the England vs Italy match final are reminded to drink responsibly and to respect social distancing as per government guidelines.