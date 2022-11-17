Police arrest man six minutes after burglary at Gainsborough department store

A 50-year-old man was arrested six minutes after a burglary at Browns department store in Gainsborough.

Officers were called to reports of a break-in at the store in Marshall’s Yard at 3.53am on Monday, November 14, where the rear doors had been damaged.

It was believed three men were trying to gain access and it is believed they left the store with stolen items in a grey bedsheet.

Officers attending the scene arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of burglary in nearby Tennyson Street at 3.59am, six minutes after the incident.

Items reported stolen included designer perfume along with beauty products adding up to around £9,600 of goods.

He has been released on police bail and enquiries to locate the two other reported suspects are ongoing.

Some items have been recovered and will be returned to the store.

Investigators in Gainsborough CID are following a number of lines of enquiry and the police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The police would also urge anyone who is offered cut-priced goods like the ones reported stolen to get in touch.

