Police catch escaped python in Boston garden, nickname it 'Monty'

And now for something completely different ... PC Martin Green with 'Monty' the python.

An escaped royal python has been caught by Lincolnshire Police in a garden in Boston.

The force apprehended the runaway reptile (crawl-away critter?) at a home in the Hospital Lane area of the town yesterday (Tuesday, September 9) at about 3.30pm.

Writing on its Facebook page, the Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team said: “The team answer calls for all sorts of little and large issues. If we are on and available we will try to attend.

“People mention a snake and all sorts of thoughts go through your mind. Is it a corn snake? A local adder, a non-flappable grass snake or even a more troublesome king cobra?”

“It doesn't help when half the snake is down a hole and slithering behind a garden pond,” the post continued. “One of the older and far braver team members took hold and with a little cold water down its 'neck', out it popped.” The python – described as ‘beautiful and very healthy’ in the post – has been nicknamed ‘Monty’.

Following a call to Boston Aquatics & Pets, near Boston, police were able to find Monty the python a temporary home.

“With much thanks to them, we could get on with the next job,” the post said, before addressing the (figurative) elephant in the room …

“Question now has to be,” the post continued about the python. “Who has lost one, obviously in the Boston area.”

The owner of ‘Monty’ is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 269 of September 9.

This is the second story of a snake making an unexpected appearance at a Boston home in the past 12 months.

In October, a snake measuring about a metre in length was retrieved after slithering out from beneath a sofa, making international headlines.