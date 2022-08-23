Police concerned for welfare of man missing from home in Boston

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for help to find Alan, also known as Leslie, missing from Pilleys Lane, Boston.

Alan, also known as Leslie, was last seen on Pilley’s Lane and was wearing a green coloured cotton shirt, a fedora-style hat and steel toe cap boots.

He may appear dazed and confused, say police.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as a white male with a full grey coloured beard.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “Due to increasing concerns for his welfare, we are now appealing for information that can help us find Alan.

“If you have seen him or have any other information that can help our officers, please get in touch.”

You should call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 181 of August 20.