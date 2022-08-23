Register
Police concerned for welfare of man missing from home in Boston

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 61-year-old man who has been reported missing from his home in Boston.

By Andy Hubbert
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:49 pm
Police are appealing for help to find Alan, also known as Leslie, missing from Pilleys Lane, Boston.
Alan, also known as Leslie, was last seen on Pilley’s Lane and was wearing a green coloured cotton shirt, a fedora-style hat and steel toe cap boots.

He may appear dazed and confused, say police.

He is described as a white male with a full grey coloured beard.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “Due to increasing concerns for his welfare, we are now appealing for information that can help us find Alan.

“If you have seen him or have any other information that can help our officers, please get in touch.”

You should call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 181 of August 20.

