Police concerned for welfare of man missing from home in Boston
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 61-year-old man who has been reported missing from his home in Boston.
Alan, also known as Leslie, was last seen on Pilley’s Lane and was wearing a green coloured cotton shirt, a fedora-style hat and steel toe cap boots.
He may appear dazed and confused, say police.
He is described as a white male with a full grey coloured beard.
In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “Due to increasing concerns for his welfare, we are now appealing for information that can help us find Alan.
“If you have seen him or have any other information that can help our officers, please get in touch.”
You should call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 181 of August 20.
