Police seek help with identifying a homeless Boston man who died after collapsing in McDonalds

Can you help to identify Boston man ‘Elliot’?
By Gemma Gadd
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:34 BST
Can you help to identify Elliot? Police say he is pictured here in hospital before his death.Can you help to identify Elliot? Police say he is pictured here in hospital before his death.
Can you help to identify Elliot? Police say he is pictured here in hospital before his death.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify a man who passed away of natural causes after collapsing in McDonald’s restaurant in Boston on April 11, 2018.

He later died at at Lincoln County Hospital.

A force spokesperson said: “The man, who is believed to have been in his late 50's or 60's, locally known as Elliot but investigators have not been able to establish his surname or trace any family members.

“We believe he may have a daughter living in Wrangle and Elliot may have originated from the Carlisle area. Elliot was a homeless man who regularly visited McDonald's night and day and often slept near Aldi - both located in Queen Street, Boston.

"Elliot also visited the local betting shops. Elliot could often be seen wearing a black baseball cap, was a white man of a medium build, around 5ft 5inches tall, had dark but greying hair and wore reading glasses.

“There is CCTV of Elliot in McDonald's it is not of a good quality, so we hope this e-fit image and photo of him at hospital in life will help people to recognise him.”

If anyone who recognises Elliot and knows his surname, or any details about him, there are a number of ways to get in touch with police. You can email [email protected] - remembering to give the reference/incident No. 413 of 11 April 2018 in the subject box, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the incident number, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also contact David Stocking, Coroner’s Services Manager at [email protected] or 01522 552500