Police seek help with identifying a homeless Boston man who died after collapsing in McDonalds

Can you help to identify Elliot? Police say he is pictured here in hospital before his death.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify a man who passed away of natural causes after collapsing in McDonald’s restaurant in Boston on April 11, 2018.

He later died at at Lincoln County Hospital.

A force spokesperson said: “The man, who is believed to have been in his late 50's or 60's, locally known as Elliot but investigators have not been able to establish his surname or trace any family members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We believe he may have a daughter living in Wrangle and Elliot may have originated from the Carlisle area. Elliot was a homeless man who regularly visited McDonald's night and day and often slept near Aldi - both located in Queen Street, Boston.

"Elliot also visited the local betting shops. Elliot could often be seen wearing a black baseball cap, was a white man of a medium build, around 5ft 5inches tall, had dark but greying hair and wore reading glasses.

“There is CCTV of Elliot in McDonald's it is not of a good quality, so we hope this e-fit image and photo of him at hospital in life will help people to recognise him.”