Premier League Trophy coming to Skegness

The Premier League Trophy is coming to Skegness ahead of the Sky Sports tour.

An amazing opportunity for football fans to have their picture taken with the Premier League Trophy is coming to Skegness.

Run in conjuction with the official Sky Premier League Trophy Tour, which starts in August, it’s all down to former Skegness man Jamie Sleight.

Jamie explained: “I’m originally from Skegness selling Sky in The Hildreds Centre in Skegness and now work for Sky at head office as retail operations manager.

"I always wanted to bring a huge event back to my home town and Sky have agreed to let me take this event to Skegness.

"I am thrilled that we have this opportunity and believe it will be a fantastic moment for the community.”

The trophy will be visiting Currys on Saturday, June 28, for the very first time and this will be the first stop on the tour, which includes nine stores across the country. It’s visit to Skegness also coincides with the launch of Sky Glass Air smart TV in Currys.

“The event is open to all—customers, locals, and football fans alike. They are all welcome to come along and have their photo taken with the trophy. No purchase is necessary,” added Jamie.

“This is a unique opportunity for the Skegness and wider Lincolnshire community.”

Most recently held by Liverpool, more than 50 clubs have competed for the Cup in the Premier League since its inception in 1992Seven have won the title: Manchester United (13), Manchester City (8), Chelsea (5), Arsenal (3), Liverpool (2), Blackburn Rovers (1) and Leicester City (1).