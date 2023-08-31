£1,735 raised for MacMillan charity at coffee morning held at Ingoldmells caravan park

A caravan park in Ingoldmells has kicked off fundraising for the annual Macmillan Coffee Morning by raising £1,735

The event was held at Orchard Park Caravan Site in Walls Lane on Saturday, August 26.

Friends on the site supported the three-hour event by baking lots of home-made cakes and scones.

Naturally these sold out very quickly, said Sue Kelsall, of Orchard Park.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, lots of different fundraising activities took place on the park.

These included raffles, for which many items were donated.

Sue commented: “A big thank you to proprietors Jonothan Malkinson and Vicky Barber for encouraging all of us to make this event a good one. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all.”