Jurassic taken during her successful steaming as part of her 2025 annual boiler examination for her insurance certificate. Photos: Chris Bates.

A £25,000 appeal has been launched to keep Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway’s Jurassic locomotive steaming.

In 2027, the locomotive will need to undergo an examination which involves lifting the boiler out of the frames and then replacing the boiler tubes used to produce the steam which powers it.

The work is a statutory requirement which applies to all steam locomotives – those running on privately owned railways, such as the LCLR, or on Network Rail’s main lines.

Jurassic was built by the Bristol company Peckett and Sons Ltd in 1903 for Kaye and Company’s cement works’ quarries at Southam in Warwickshire (later, Rugby Portland Cement Company).

She is an 0-6-0ST (a saddle tank with six driving wheels, weighing seven tons and powered by coal).

Her tall chimney, curvaceous lines and roomy cab for the driver and fireman enamour her to all fortunate enough to travel in a train pulled by her in the Skegness Water Leisure Park.

Out of use since 1956 – together with three ‘siblings’ when the cement works switched to road transport - she was bought for just £50 in 1961 by the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway for use at its original site in Humberston, where she operated intermittently until the line’s closure in 1985.

After a final appearance a year later on the Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway, she was placed in store with other LCLR equipment at Burgh-le-Marsh, moving to the new site of the railway in the Skegness Water Leisure Park in Walls Lane, Ingoldmells, after rebuilding of the line began in 1992.

Her ownership was transferred from the LCLR Company to the LCLR’s Historic Vehicles Trust – a registered charity – in recognition of her

significance.

A grant by the Heritage Lottery Fund enabled her to be overhauled – including the statutory 10-year-examination and her triumphant return to service in 2017.

Since when she has proved a firm favourite with families and enthusiasts, pulling trains on summer Saturdays and special occasions.

The appeal money is needed to pay for Jurassic to be overhauled to meet the statutory requirements for the safe operation of steam locomotives. It is hoped the work can be completed over the winter of 2026/27, so she can continue to attract visitors and play her part in education and engagement with audiences of all ages.

The Trust’s Appeal Co-ordinator, Geoff Hankin, said: ”There’s been a most encouraging start to the appeal – one of the first letters I opened contained a cheque for £1,000.

"Many of our members are contributing £25 a month. We’ve asked various grant giving bodies, including the Heritage Lottery Fund, to help us with a grant, but we know there’s great competition for these, so donations from the public will be essential to enable us to complete the work on time”.

It’s expected that the specialist work, including re-tubing the boiler and any remedial work found necessary by the examination – will be carried out by contractors.

Other tasks such as dismantling, reassembly and repainting will carried out by the Trust’s volunteers.

LCLR spokesman John Chappell said: “Jurassic is a leading part of the heritage of Lincolnshire after 64 years in the county and we look forward to her continuing to steam and enchant her admirers well into the future”.

Donations can be made to a specially created account of the LCLR HVT: 16-20-28, a/c # 11154239; by cheque sent to the LCLR HVT, Skegness Water Leisure Park, Walls Lane, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1JH or in person at the railway when it is operating or during working parties on Wednesdays and Saturdays.