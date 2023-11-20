Ambitious plans to develop a £650k sports and well-being facility on the playing fields site in Spiulsby have taken a major step forward.

Spilsby Recreation Ground trustees have this week launched a Crowdfunding Campaign to raise £40k towards the development in Ancaster Avenue

Applications and support from Sports Governing Bodies and Charities, and other applications has meant the development is now over 75% funded – and the crowdfunding program is a seen as one of the last remaining financial goals for the Trustees.

Plans are being prepared after two successful community engagement days where the community could raise any concerns or wishes for the improvements.

Artist's impression of the skatepark.

The impressive development will see two phases being completed. Phase one will include a redevelopment of the unused Hardcourt to create a state-of-the-art 2G surface for football, netball, tennis and hockey.

Alongside this, an all-weather concrete SkatePark will allow those of all ages to enjoy an all year-round facility for health and engagement. Finally, Phase Two will include much needed pavilion updates and a car park extension.

Tony Bailey, Chair of the Development , said ‘The area has been massively underfunded when it comes to sports and Health over the past decade, so it’s time the area saw some inward investment in the community’.

‘The public are behind the ideas, and there is strong support. Support has also been positive from ELDC, the FA, Magna Vitae, Spilsby Town Council, the LTA and the Football Foundation’.

The pavilion in Spilsby playing fields is to be updated.

‘The development outcome will be to support and promote sport amongst Women and Girls, Disabled and those in low social economic areas. The Pavilion will work with those in the community who require employment and training skills and help and advice to deal with the ‘post Covid cost of living crisis’.

The development is a result of four years of planning, with extensive meetings and consultations.

The time has now come to raise much needed matched funding from the community, and this is the aim of the Crowfunder. The Trustees believe the £40,000 target is easily achievable due the support already shown from a number of donors and supporters.