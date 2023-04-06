Rammie the therapy dog is doing woofly at Skegness Hospital after passing his training

A therapy dog who won patients hearts when he was acquired for Skegness Hospital as a pup following a fundraiser is stepping into big paws after becoming fully qualified.

It's tiring work being an NHS therapy dog.

The team at Scarborough Ward in Skegness Hospital, which is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS),

are celebrating after Rammie successfully passed all her training.

Lincolnshire World supported the campaign in 2021 to raise £3,000 to pay for a therapy dog – and their dream came true sooner than expected after a generous donation by Dr Ram.

Rammie as a pup with Dr Ram.

Lincolnshire NHS Charity has continued supporting the fundraising for the new four-legged team member, named after Dr Ram.

As Rammie is now approaching her second birthday and as a fully qualified therapy dog will be able to put her training into practice and make an enormous difference to lives of patients on the ward and their families.

Vicky Smith – a Staff Nurse and ‘carer’ of Rammie when she is not helping on the ward, said: “We are over the moon that Rammie has become a fully qualified therapy dog, she is such a fantastic asset to the team.

"I am so proud of her, she has come such a long way from being a very energetic puppy!

“Everyone who comes across Rammie adores her. I can’t wait to see Rammie help our patients and their loved ones on the ward.

“Thank you to everyone for supporting and donating towards this great cause, this would not have been possible without the generous contributions from the Lincolnshire public, our patients, their families and LCHS staff”.