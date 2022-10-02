Rasen fireworks event looking for charity to support

Fireworks in Market Rasen

Komodo Events & Komodo Fireworks Ltd will be painting the sky above the town’s racecourse site with a dazzling display of fireworks choreographed to every beat of a specially selected soundtrack on Friday November 4.

With many, many years of professional fireworks display experience, Komodo Fireworks holds the accolade of 2 x British Musical Fireworks Champions and numerous annual fireworks champions and wedding display awards.

Throughout that time, they have also raised thousands of pounds for charity.

In 2021, they raised more than £20,000 in collaboration with Magpas Air Ambulance, helping support this crucial medical resource.

Over the past 12 years, they have also worked with Rainbows Hospice in Leicester to deliver a now well-established show with in excess of 12,000 visitors, with last year's event raising more than £80,000.

Komodo’s Jane Sosbe said: “Adding to our portfolio of amazing award-winning displays, we are so excited to be coming to Market Rasen this year.

"I guess if you don't know us yet, you won't be aware of the passion and hard work we put into each and every event. This is reflected in the amazing support we receive from the local communities we deliver shows to.”

Jane continued: "We are proud to support local charities.

"Coming to Market Rasen in 2022, we extended our hand to the Market Rasen Round Table, but, to our disappointment, they declined. This means we are looking for a new charity from the Market Rasen area to support going forward.”

If you are a local or regional group who would like to get involved with the team to raise funds, drop them an email at [email protected] .

Gates will open on November 4 at 5pm, with the main display starting at 7.30pm and lasting around 18 minutes.

There will also be a funfair for all ages, plus a licensed bar, as well as food and drink stalls.

