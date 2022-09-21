Rasen Library challengers collect certificates
A busy summer for young readers came to a finale at Market Rasen Library with the presentation of certificates.
Over the school break, scores of children had signed up for the Summer Reading Challenge.
This year’s theme was Gadgeteers, and as well as reading six books of their own choice, the children had the opportunity to take part in a number of activity sessions organised by the library staff.
Two of the volunteers who helped run the sessions – Kerry James and Jimbob Hewson from the Broadbent Theatre – went along to help present the certificates and congratulate the participants on their achievements.
Most Popular
Anyone who completed the Summer Reading Challenge but was unable to attend the presentation afternoon can still get their certificate by calling into the library on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday.