Rasen Library challengers collect certificates

Some of those who completed the Reading Challenge and received their certificates at the presentation afternoon

Over the school break, scores of children had signed up for the Summer Reading Challenge.

This year’s theme was Gadgeteers, and as well as reading six books of their own choice, the children had the opportunity to take part in a number of activity sessions organised by the library staff.

Two of the volunteers who helped run the sessions – Kerry James and Jimbob Hewson from the Broadbent Theatre – went along to help present the certificates and congratulate the participants on their achievements.

Individual prices were given to lucky draw winners