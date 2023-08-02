Ready for fun at Rasen library

A summer of fun is under way at Market Rasen Library and there is lots more to come.

Crafting and chatting at the Summer Reading Challenge activities in Market Rasen Library Image: Kay Turnbull

As part of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, which is themed around the power

of play, sport, games and physical activity, the library has organised free, weekly activity sessions.

The first, held last Wednesday, saw the children prepare for the weeks ahead.

Making mascots as part of the Summer Reading Challenge free activities at Market Rasen Library. Image: Kay Turnbull

Library manager, Kay Turnbull, said: “Every great team needs a mascot, so that seemed a great place to start.

"The children were very creative in making their own characterful mascot and also helped stitch the huge banner – which is a work in progress.

"They also decorated their own kit bag for their own sporting interest, but lots of them chose to do one side sport and the other side books, which shows their love of reading too.”

This week’s session, which takes place today (Wednesday) will see the library go Football Crazy!

Booking is essential for each of the sessions as there are limited spaces.

However, so there is no disappointment for those events that are full, the craft activities will be repeated the following Tuesday, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm, for those on the waiting list a drop-in session.

There is also still time to sign up to the Summer Reading Challenge itself at the library and get stickers and prizes along the way.

