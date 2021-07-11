Record total reached for good causes in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme. EMN-210107-171015001

More than 157,000 members contributed to the hefty total, as a donation was made each time they used their dividend card during March, April and May this year.

Money is also raised through fundraising, collection boxes, and proceeds from the sale of carrier bags.

Donations in our area include:

• Bardney Food Store - donation of £1,288.48 to Bardney & District Foodbank;

• Coningsby Food Store, Gibbet Nook Filling Station, Coningsby Funeral Home - donations of £890.09 to Coningsby And Tattershall Lions Club, Mareham-le-Fen Village Hall & Memorial Lawn, Coningsby Young Farmers, and New York Lecture Hall Management Committee;

• Horncastle Food Store, Horncastle Travel Branch, Horncastle Pharmacy, Horncastle Funeral Home - donations of £749.01 to The Edward Richardson Primary School, and Hemingby Play Area Committee;

• Tattershall Food Store - donations of £1,584.78 to Barnes Wallis Academy Young Carers, and 2nd Coningsby & Tattershall Scout Group;

• Woodhall Spa Food Store - donations of £1,034.62 to St Andrews CE School and Jubilee Park;

• Wragby Food Store - donation of £1,872.39 to Wragby ChEF.

A donation of £218.42 was also made to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Community Champions is just one of the ways that Lincolnshire Co-op shares its profits with the community.

Senior community co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op, Danielle Budworth, said: “We’re so happy that we’re able support good causes in the local area.

“The scheme was launched back in 2013, and it’s great to see the positive impact that it’s had on local charities and communities in this time.”

Causes benefitting from Community Champions are voted for by colleagues and members and change every three months.

Throughout the summer months, the focus is breakfast clubs at local primary schools.