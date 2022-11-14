Reel-y good time had at Horncastle Angling Centre

Representatives of On Track Fishing.

Horncastle Angling Centre opened their doors to the public to show what their business is all about, with special guests and demonstrations during the evening.

Self-taught wood carver Paul Purnell held a display of his work, and John Stephenson from Thomas Turners Fishing Antiques attended for most of the day for people to bring their fishing antiques to be valued, as well as bringing items for sale

On Track Fishing, a charity which helps people with their mental health through fishing, a charity the angling centre works closely with, also held a stall at the event.PB Products who donated £100 worth of products for a raffle, with donations invited for the On Track charity, and the Angling Trust also attended.A spokesman for Horncastle Angling Centre said: “We appreciate the support the town shows us, as a small family business, it really means a lot, and it’s lovely when the community shows supports at events.”

Thomas Turner representative John Stephenson pictured with Hardy Perfect 1906 Samon fly reel.

The centre will be hosting a Black Friday sale at their base, located off Boston Road, on Friday November 25 for those who want to reel in a few bargains or add to their fishing equipment collection.

For more information, visit Horncastle Angling Centre’s website at https://horncastleanglingcentre.co.uk/ or call 01507 527754.

Paul Purnell, award-winning Hobby carving attended the social event with guests.