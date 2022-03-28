No Caption ABCDE EMN-220323-093327001

Rachel Armitage is taking part in the Tough Mudder Midlands event on April 24 at Belvoir Castle, and will be joined by her cousin Julia Hancox.

The cousins are aiming to raise £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now in memory of Rachel’s mum and Julia’s aunt Anne Grafton, who died of breast cancer in 2007 aged just 52.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tough challenge will see Rachel and Julia completing a 10km run as well as tackling 20 tough obstacles, including an ice bath, electric shock wires, climbing nets, monkey bars, several muddy pits and tunnels.

Admittedly not a fan of running, Rachel said she deliberately chose a challenge to complete as compared to the suffering her mum went through during chemotherapy, this is a “drop in the ocean”:

“I really don’t enjoy running so training for this challenge has been really hard, especially as the weather has been cold and wet and the last thing I’ve felt like doing after a long day is to go for a run,” she said.

“But after my mum went through years of gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy and her body went through a lot during cancer treatment, I think I can push myself through one day of tough obstacles and running.”

Rachel has taken part in many fundraising challenges over the years since her mum’s death, including the Great North Swim across Lake Windermere in Cumbria in 2014 with Julia (pictured) and a half marathon in their home city of Wolverhampton in 2017. The Tough Mudder will be the hardest challenge yet as the aforementioned half marathon left Rachel with a knee injury which she struggles with to this day.

Julia said: “Neither of us are particularly fit and it’s going to be tough, but we’re going to give it everything we’ve got and hopefully raise as much money as possible for a great cause.”