Brian Carr, 47, of Grove Street, Retford, has been charged with three counts of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a sharp pointed article in a public place.

Lincolnshire Police were alerted to the incident on Wednesday, January 31, at around 4.50pm, when members of the public reported a man shouting and causing damage to a number of cash machines in Gainsborough town centre.

Officers attended the scene and Carr was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and suspicion of criminal damage.