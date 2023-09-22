Revitalised community sensory rock garden on Skegness foreshore is unveiled

A once-forgotten area of Skegness foreshore that has revitalised into a community sensory garden has officially been opened to the public.

The transformation of this area to the south of the resort, which was made possible thanks to Levelling Up Park Funding, was officially opened by the chairman of East Lindsey District Councillor and local town councillor Dick Edginton.

Coun Edginton congratulated the staff responsible for their expertise and endeavours in revitalising the rockery garden. In his usual jovial manner, he said he was delighted to declare “this department store open”.

The Rockery Gardens Area is already being used for a range of activities, from nursery school visits and mindfulness sessions. The hope is that these activities will further strengthen the bonds between residents and encourage them to spend more time outdoors, engaging with nature and each other.

The new community sensory garden on Skegness foreshore has officially been opened.

Vibrant planting with textured foliage have been carefully curated to engage sight, smell, touch, and even sound. There is a refreshed footpath leading its way through the gardens with musical chimes and a once-again working water fountain, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

The area is designed to be accessible to everyone, with paved pathways for wheelchair and pushchairs, undercover shelter, seating areas, wildflower area around bug hotel and raised garden beds.