Riders back in the saddle for Lincolnshire hospice’s big fundraiser

Boston WHeelers were out in force to support the event again this year.

The Butterfly Hospice’s Big Bike Ride in Boston on Sunday saw about 60 participants of all ages completing routes of either 66 miles, 33 miles, or nine miles.

Paul Caddell, fundraising manager for the hospice, said: “The Big Bike Ride 2021 was a great success, and it was so good to be back again following such a challenging 18 months.

“The charity is extremely grateful to all who supported us either by taking part, and raising much needed funds through sponsorship or donations, or by purchasing cake and raffle tickets. “

And they’re off... Riders in this year’s Big Bike Ride event

Some 36 riders took part in the gruelling 66 mile route this year - setting off from Boston Town Football Club, in Tattershall Road, and cycling to Lincoln and back.

Mr Caddell added: “We could not have held the event without the support of Boston Town Football Club, and our sponsors for the event – Guardian Storage, and all of our wonderful volunteers who marshalled, and helped on the day, which this year included the Wyberton Wombles.

“Jedd Criddle aged seven was our ‘little hospice hero’ as he bravely completed the 33 mile route from Lincoln to Boston with his grandad Martin Criddle.“

When asked what he liked best about the ride, the youngster said he simply ‘likes cycling’.

Neil Booley from Boston Wheelers was first to complete the 66-mile ride in an impressive 2.75 hours.