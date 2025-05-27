Lincolnshire’s RNLI lifeguards have issued advice to help visitors along the entire coastline following the tragic death of a 60-year-old man in an area they do not patrol.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lifeguard patrols began on Saturday on Skegness and Mablethorpe beaches and these will run from 10am to 6pm each day until September 7. Sutton on Sea will also be patrolled from mid-July.

As reported, Lincolnshire Police issued details about the tragedy on Saturday, saying the man had “got into difficulty close to the promenade in Ingoldmells”. Police said he sadly died at the scene after trying to help two children who he believed were in distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the incident, RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire shared their key safety messages for everyone heading to the coast this summer.

RNLI Lifeguards patrolling Skegness beach. The lifeguards have also returned to Mablethorpe with Sutton-on-Sea to follow.

These include:

always swim at a lifeguarded beach

swim between the red and yellow flags

avoid using inflatables in the sea, particularly during an offshore wind

if you spot someone in danger, call 999 and ask for the coastguard while keeping an eye on the safely from the shore

The return of the lifeguards follows a multi-agency training session in Mablethorpe earlier in the month. Three training scenarios were run as part of the Atlantis Alliance working group, testing the teams on how they dealt with varying incidents which all related to past incidents we have dealt with together.

Lifeguards recruited earlier in the year were joined by Lincolnshire Police, Mablethorpe RNLI Lifeboat, National Coastwatch Mablethorpe, Mablethorpe Coastguard, HM Coastguard Donna Nook Rescue Team, HM Coastguard Skegness

The aims of the session were to test the current procedures and look at how they communicate and work together ahead of the summer season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, North and East RNLI lifeguards completed a successful summer season in what was the 200th anniversary of the organisation, which involved a combined 3771 days of patrols across the beaches.

Throughout the summer of 2024 lifeguards worked hard putting preventative measures in place, advising water safety and attending various incidences.

The lifeguards dealt with casualty care, first aids, missing children and rescues from the sea.

Regional Lead Lifeguard Carl Harris praised the achievement in what was a historic year. He said: “‘I would like to commend the lifeguards for the phenomenal work they have done throughout the 2024 season and the charity’s 200th anniversary.”

If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can. If you spot someone in danger, call 999 and ask for the coastguard while keeping an eye on the safely from the shore.