Sensory garden plans ring out

The Old Station Group team members have already begun clearing the site. Image: Dianne Tuckett

​Ambitious plans are being put in place to create a sensory garden for the whole community to benefit from.

The project is the idea of members and staff at The Old Station Group – a day centre for adults with learning disabilities – and has received the backing of Market Rasen Town Council.

The area identified is part of Bell Park in Jameson Bridge Street and the group has already started to clear the overgrown site so they can create their design.

Staff member Steph Donnelly said: “We are very keen this will be a community project for the community to enjoy. We want to make use of the natural surroundings and encourage wildlife – bees and butterflies – through the planting scheme.

"We are working on it being a five-year programme to be an ongoing project for the group to maintain and to see how the garden will develop over that time. Everyone at the Old Station is really excited by the project and those who are able to do more are always keen to get down there and get working.”

This isn’t the first garden the group has been involved with. They created a small garden at the town’s library and are helping The Poplars care home with their garden.

Steph added: “The gardening projects are something all abilities can get involved with. Some go on to the sites and really get stuck in with the gardening, while others make elements back at the Old Station, such as painted pebbles, to add to the gardens."

Among the items recently made has been an acknowledgement board, which will be placed in the garden area.

Steph said: “We have already had some local businesses and individuals come forward to show their support when they heard what our plans were, so we wanted to make sure we thanked them publicly and also to show that this really is a community project.

"If there are any other businesses who may, for example, be willing to lend equipment as the project progresses, we would be very grateful to hear from them.”

The long term aim of the project is to be sustainable. Pallets will be used as the basis for some items and recycling will be key as members of the group work on creating bird houses, bug boxes and hedgehog huts. Even the flowers that will be planted will have a use, as they will be dried off and made in to confetti.

Steph added: “We really do want this to be something the whole community can get involved with and that includes as many businesses as possible. The end project will be something the whole community can enjoy too – adults and children, young and older people. We will also be installing a friendship bench and linking that to the safe space that can be found at the Old Station for anyone who needs it too.”

To find out more about the project or to offer assistance, contact Steph Donnelly on 07940 817560, email [email protected] or Sarah Taylor on 07949 968182, email [email protected]