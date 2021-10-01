Serving up £850 charity boost at Tealby tennis day

Winners at the Tealby Tennis Club Ladies Charity Tournament, with Chantal Bailey, left, who nominated the Hope Against Cancer charity EMN-210927-141144001

This year saw 25 players participate in a round-robin style tournament, before enjoying lunch in the club house.

Raffle winners were: Carol Newby, Rebecca Harrison, Jeanette Jackson, Anne Broome and Kate Liddy.

The day, organised by Issy Vincent, raised around £850 for charity.

Chantal Bailey was tasked with nominating a suitable charity to be the recipient of this year’s ladies’ day and she chose Hope Against Cancer.

Chantal said: ““It was a privilege to be asked to nominate a charity.

“This is a small charity, so this will mean an awful lot to them.

“Although based in Leicester, it supports people in this area.”

Chantal continued: “It has been absolutely amazing to be here and support the club’s charity day.

“Their enthusiasm and commitment has been fantastic and I thank them all on behalf of Hope Against Cancer.”

Club member Roz Wallis added: “We would like to thank everyone who took part in the tournament.

“Special thanks go to Kerry Strawson and Freda Cooper for the use of their courts too.”