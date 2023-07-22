Since its launch earlier this year, our Your World portal has attracted thousands of submissions.

You have flocked to share your news and pictures with our communities, adding rich, diverse and ultra-local content to our websites and newspapers.

And now we have extended the service to allow videos to be submitted.

As well as live incidents and trending topics, we’re keen to see anything that’s quirky and fun – after all, we all need something to lighten our day! Uploading a video couldn’t be easier and you can do it straight from your mobile, on a tablet or using your laptop.