Shine the spotlight on Your World with our new video uploads portal

Since its launch earlier this year, our Your World portal has attracted thousands of submissions.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:12 BST
jonicartoon - stock.adobe.comjonicartoon - stock.adobe.com
You have flocked to share your news and pictures with our communities, adding rich, diverse and ultra-local content to our websites and newspapers.

And now we have extended the service to allow videos to be submitted.

As well as live incidents and trending topics, we’re keen to see anything that’s quirky and fun – after all, we all need something to lighten our day! Uploading a video couldn’t be easier and you can do it straight from your mobile, on a tablet or using your laptop.

The portal can be accessed via the ‘Submit Your Story’ link at the top of our website or by clicking this link.