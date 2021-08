A fashion show is being held to raise funds for the Fenbank Greyhound Sanctuary.

Fenbank Greyhound Sanctuary (Alford Shop) is hosting the event at the Corn Exchange.

Doors open from 6.30pm and the show starts at 7pm. The sanctuary is a local charity based at Fenbank, Friskney.

It re-homes and rehabilitates ex-racing greyhound and is funded by donations, events and by our charity shops