Signed limited edition BBMF 50th Anniversary prints go on sale for Spilsby veterans

Four signed limited edition prints from BBMF 50th Anniversary have been donated to raise money for the Spilsby and district branch of the Royal British Legion.

In spite of having no Poppy Appeal organiser this year, fundraising for the Spilsby and district branch of the Royal British Legion continues around town.

Following the death of RBL member Maurice Bird, the branch has teamed up with the owner of All Wrapped Up, Dave Bettell, to raise money for its Welfare Fund

Fiona Puddly said: "The main thrust is to raise money which will fortuitously stay in Spilsby to help local veterans with small adaptations.

"The generosity of Spilsby people and others has again been fantastic with gifts for the raffle and items for sale.

"The outstanding gift is a set of four signed limited edition prints from BBMF 50th Anniversary.