Spilsby-area flower club still blooming at 60 years old

The 60th anniversary cake.

This year, the organisation is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

It marked the occasion last month with afternoon tea at The Elm Tree, in Hundleby.

The event was attended by North Midlands area chairman Julia Peace and Skegness Flower Club. It featured a demonstration by Heather Shaw on the subject of pedestals, plus a special diamond anniversary cake.

Committee members at the 60th anniversary event (standing, from left) Mary Snowden, Cassie Henderson, Audrey Chatterton, Mary McKinder, and Maureen Dales, with demonstrator Heather Shaw.

The previous weekend, the club held a craft fair at the Meeting Point in Spilsby Methodist Church.

A spokesman for the club described the event as ‘well-supported’ – both in terms of visitors and exhibitors.

"Some of the crafts were started through Covid-19 and produced enough for a table to exhibit,” they said.

Thanks were given to all those who helped make the event a success.

A scene from the craft fair held at Spilsby Methodist Church.

In recent weeks, the club has also accepted a donation of £541.56 from Lincolnshire Co-op through the organisation’s Community Champions scheme.

“We are very pleased to have received this award in our diamond anniversary year,” the spokesman said.

Alongside these, the club has also held its monthly meetings, with April’s seeing a demonstration from Beverly Artis titled Viva Andalusia. It was inspired by her travels through Spain.

For more on the club, visit https://www.spilsby.info/spilsby-and-district-flower-club