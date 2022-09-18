Sponsored bike ride by Toray Pines team

Toray Pines team member Ellie Wibberley peddling for home funds.

Toray Pines Care Home held a sponsored bike ride at the care home, where team members including Activities Coordinator Callie Ross-Wells and Care Assistant Claire Owen took turns to ride the cycle, borrowed from Claire.

Despite the heat, the team managed to keep peddling for the course of the day and cycled a whopping 73.9 miles and raised more than £90 for the fund

Callie Ross-Wells said: “The sponsored bike ride was amazing and such fun. Our lovely residents cheered us on as we peddled away.

"We were thrilled to have made so much for their fund and will make sure it goes towards something lovely for them.”