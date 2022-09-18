Sponsored bike ride by Toray Pines team
The team at a Coningsby care home have used pedal power to raise money for the homes resident’s fund.
Toray Pines Care Home held a sponsored bike ride at the care home, where team members including Activities Coordinator Callie Ross-Wells and Care Assistant Claire Owen took turns to ride the cycle, borrowed from Claire.
Despite the heat, the team managed to keep peddling for the course of the day and cycled a whopping 73.9 miles and raised more than £90 for the fund
Callie Ross-Wells said: “The sponsored bike ride was amazing and such fun. Our lovely residents cheered us on as we peddled away.
"We were thrilled to have made so much for their fund and will make sure it goes towards something lovely for them.”
Home Manager Sherin Kandi said: “The sponsored bike ride was entertaining for our residents, and a great way to raise funds for the team – and keep fit! Well done Team Toray Pines.”