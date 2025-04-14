Summer footway scheme announced for Lincolnshire

77 miles of pavement across 177 sites are getting an improvement in Lincolnshire

A summer surfacing scheme is getting underway across Lincolnshire to make footways smoother.

The technical name for what’s happening is ‘micro asphalt surface treatment’ which is a technique used to seal the existing path surface, improve the level and the texture of the path itself plus seal the existing surface against the ingress of water – something which can cause a serious amount of degradation and leave path surfaces uneven and crumbling.

It's such a useful method of improvement for bettering paths that one micro asphalt set of work can prolong the life of a footway by as much as a decade. And it’s cost effective too, with the treatment coming in at around a tenth of what it cost to fully rebuild the path.

The work involves applying a thin veneer of material to the existing path surface. The treatment acts as liquid when first applied but dries within two hours and is then ready for being used by pedestrians.

It’s worth knowing that the material can appear unsightly when it’s first laid – but within a few weeks it will bed in to provide a durable surface.

These works will continue at the listed locations with everything being completed by the end of October, but this end date may be subject to delays such as unfavourable weather conditions etc.

Each site (subject to length) should normally be completed by the end of the working day with working times being from 7.30am to 5pm.

When the council is carrying out the work it will have to close the path.

The pavement can’t be used while the material is being put down. Pedestrians will be advised to cross to the opposite side of the road at a safe and convenient place and where there are no alternative paths available, the on-site pedestrian marshals will advise and assist you to a point of safety.

During the works there will be a period where the newly laid surface will not be able to be used for a couple of hours after installation. On site crew will work closely with residents and businesses to maintain access and egress.

Because the micro asphalt process requires a uniform surface to be successful, the council will be undertaking patching works ahead of the new material being put down. This will include shifting back any grass and vegetation obstructing the current path, as well adjusting the levels of the ironwork to conform with newly laid material.

Residents and businesses will get advanced notification of these works a full week (seven days) in advance of work starting.

For the full list of locations visit /www.lincolnshire.gov.uk.