Suspended sentence after driving children to seaside months after disqualification
A disqualified driver who borrowed a car to take his children to the seaside just six months after a previous conviction for the same offence, has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Dwaine Wilson, 35, of Glynn View, Lincoln, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 28).
Prosecuting, Fiona McLellan said police stopped Wilson driving an Audi A3 on the A16 Louth by-pass
on August 12 for a routine check, adding that there were two children in the car.
She said that Wilson, who admitted being disqualified at the scene, had been banned from driving until July 2025 and had appeared in court for a similar offence in March which itself was only a few weeks
after his original conviction and driving ban for an excess alcohol offence.
In mitigation, it was said Wilson was suffering from PTSD as a result of being stabbed four years ago and
suffered from mental health problems, for which he was seeing a psychiatrist.
It was said Wilson had borrowed the car to take his children to the seaside but his solicitor said Wilson now had 'too much to lose' to reoffend.
Wilson was given a 12 week prison sentence suspended for a year and was banned from driving until January 2026.
He was also ordered to pay a total of £239 in court costs and charges.