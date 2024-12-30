Sutton on Sea care home bosses 'disappointed' with criticism from CQC watchdog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The operator of a care home in Sutton on Sea insists that a critical report, issued by the industry watchdog, is not an accurate reflection of its high standards.

Willoughby House has been slapped with a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last summer.

But the Spilsby-based company, Boulevard Care, which runs the home, says it is “disappointed” with the outcome of the review.

In a statement, it said: “We want to assure all concerned that the clients at Willoughby House receive high-quality levels of care and support, which has always been our number one priority.”

Willoughby House care home in Sutton on Sea, which was given a rating of 'Requires Improvement' by the Care Quality Commission. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"The report is not reflective of the standards of care received by residents, nor the dedication provided by the staff team.

"We have made changes and improvements since the inspection, with additional systems in place.

"We look forward to the CQC returning for a further inspection to confirm that the improvements have been embedded, and we feel this will return the home to its previously held ‘Good’ rating.”

Boulevard Care also pointed out that the CQC inspectors found that the residents and their relatives were happy with Willoughby House and the way they were treated.

One relative said: “It is a lovely, safe home.” Another reported: “The senior care staff are very good. They have a good team ethic.”

The Willoughby Road home, which is registered to accommodate up to eight residents, supports people with learning disabilities and autism.

The CQC found that it was in breach of four regulations. These covered the management of risks to residents, best practice in making decisions, the deployment of staff and the oversight of care.

The report said: “Staff failed to identify risks and incidents, and the management team did not fully review incidents. This meant opportunities for learning and improving care were missed.

“When decisions were made, they were not always fully documented and guidance was not in place to support staff.

"There were enough staff to meet residents’ needs, but we could not be sure that residents’ identified individual support hours were respected.

"People’s care was not always delivered in a way which promoted equality and ensured good outcomes.

"Oversight from the manager and the provider did not ensure high-quality care was provided, and the chances for improvement were not recognised.”