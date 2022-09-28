Tealby ladies serve up funds for cancer charity

Captain Roz Wallis, centre right, presented the winners with their prizes

Last year, the event raised money for Hope Against Cancer, a charity put forward by Chantal Bailey, whose children play at the club.

Sadly, just weeks after attending the 2021 event, Chantal died.

This year, the event again supported Hope Against Cancer as a tribute to Chantal.

Organiser Roz Wallis said: “We wanted to raise money for this charity again in memory of Chantal.

Advertisement

"The prizes going to the winners are also a reminder of Chantal.

"Every winner was given some daffodils, Chantal’s favourite flower. In fact, we planted a whole bank of daffodil bulbs at the club to remind us of her.”

The charity day saw 30 players participate in a round-robin style tournament, before enjoying lunch in the club house.

The winners were: Suzanne Dunning, Christine Campbell-Moore, Jane Nelstrop, Carol Newby, Catriona Doherty and Emma Lamyman.

Advertisement

Roz said: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who took part and helped raise more than £750 for the charity.

"Thank you also to Kerry Strawson and Freda Cooper for the use of their courts.”

To find out more about Tealby Tennis Club visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/tealbytennisbowlsclub