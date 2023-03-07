The Big Picture events on Theddlethorpe's potential GDF “well attended”

​The Big Picture events on Theddlethorpe's potential GDF have been “well attended”

The proposed GDF site at Theddlethorpe.

Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) have launched a series of Big Picture events to show what the plans for turning the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal into a GDF (Geological Disposal Facility), an underground nuclear waste storage will involve.

The Theddlethorpe and Mablethorpe area is one of four areas in the UK being considered by NWS, and it is claimed it would create 4,000 jobs.

As the first of ​The Big Picture events in Withern, Theddlethorpe, and Trusthorpe village halls took place, the events have been described by NWS as “well attended” and people spent time talking to the team, asking many questions on different topics during the Q&A sessions.

Duncan Flint, interim community engagement manager said: “I’d like to thank the members of the community who came out to join us at Withern, Theddlethorpe, and Trusthorpe – they engaged with our experts and asked a wide variety of challenging and interesting questions. Meeting with and listening to members of the community is extremely important to NWS and the Community Partnership and we look forward to welcoming more people at one of the events coming up next week.”

There will be another Big Picture event tomorrow evening (Wednesday) at Louth Town FC, Marshlands, Main Road, Saltfleetby, Louth, from 5pm to 8pm, and at Grimoldby & Manby Village Hall, on Tinkle St, Grimoldby, on Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

Then on Saturday March 11, an event will be held between 11am and 2pm at Saltfleet Social Centre, Sea Lane, Saltfleet, LN11 7RP.

People attending the next round of The Big Picture events will be able to view a selection of short films, then have the chance to get answers to their questions by experts.

A model of what the GDF surface site could look like will be on display, and the films will start showing at 6pm or 12noon and there will be time before the films and Q&A begin, to speak to the team and look at the information on offer.

The plans for a GDF at Theddlethorpe have been met with criticism from residents, and Ken Smith, chairman of the Guardians of the East Coast, said: “GOTEC will, of course, continue to oppose using the Lincolnshire coast," Mr Smith added, “Yes, we want jobs but we want new jobs that won't change the nature of the place forever.