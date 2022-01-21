The lion sleeps tonight: Relief for wildlife park after operation on white lion

Thankfully the minor operation on white lion Pascha went without incident.
The big cat is one of the residents at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, and was having an operation under sedation to remove a painful ingrown claw, along with a health check.
Park owner Steve Nicholls said: “That look of relief on our faces only comes after everything has gone well.
“Many thanks to the team, Ian Bates one of our amazing vets, staff members, Andy and Jess who made the procedure seamless with a special thanks to my son Liam who managed to sedate Pascha with a dart shot no one thought possible.” For more details about the park’s big cats, visit www.lincswildlife.com.