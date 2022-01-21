The lion sleeps tonight: Relief for wildlife park after operation on white lion

Vets are used to dealing with cantankerous cats, dodgy dogs and riled-up rodents - but this 300kg patient brought a whole new level of threat.

By Gemma Gadd
Friday, 21st January 2022, 1:00 pm
Vet Ian Bates and park owner Steve Nicholls with Pascha the white lion.

Thankfully the minor operation on white lion Pascha went without incident.

The big cat is one of the residents at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, and was having an operation under sedation to remove a painful ingrown claw, along with a health check.

Park owner Steve Nicholls said: “That look of relief on our faces only comes after everything has gone well.

The 300kg lion was sedated so the operation and health check could be carried out. Images supplied.

“Many thanks to the team, Ian Bates one of our amazing vets, staff members, Andy and Jess who made the procedure seamless with a special thanks to my son Liam who managed to sedate Pascha with a dart shot no one thought possible.” For more details about the park’s big cats, visit www.lincswildlife.com.