The lion sleeps tonight: Relief for wildlife park after operation on white lion

Vet Ian Bates and park owner Steve Nicholls with Pascha the white lion.

Thankfully the minor operation on white lion Pascha went without incident.

The big cat is one of the residents at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, and was having an operation under sedation to remove a painful ingrown claw, along with a health check.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park owner Steve Nicholls said: “That look of relief on our faces only comes after everything has gone well.

The 300kg lion was sedated so the operation and health check could be carried out. Images supplied.