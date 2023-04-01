Three Cownose Rays join sharks and other species in tropical waters at Skegness Aquarium

Skegness Aquarium has welcomed three new species into their main Coral Ocean display tank.

Male Cownose Rays – named Ripple, El Nino and Junebug – have been introduced into the tropical waters of the aquarium after travelling six hours from the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth.

The Aquarium, which first opened its door to visitors in 2015 and is run by local family company Teen Spirit Limited, is a popular attraction on the Lincolnshire coast, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. It was also nominated in five categories at the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards in 2022.

Cownose Rays are known for their distinguished facial features, with the males reaching a width of up to two and a half feet. In 2019, the species was listed as ‘Vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List.

The exciting arrival follows the departure of the Aquarium’s much–loved famed mascot Nudge, the endangered Zebra Shark, who left in November 2022 in order to participate in an international breeding program based in Paris after being raised from a pup by the local team, which is very important for the conservation of the species.

Charlton Cooper, Manager of Skegness Aquarium said ‘We are very excited here at Skegness Aquarium to welcome in the three new Cownose Rays. They’ll be a great addition to our main display this season and our ever-growing collection of animals. It was a delight to work with the National Marine Aquarium on this, and we’re sure they’ll settle into their new home very well.’

“It was a sad day when Nudge left, but it was for the best and he’s settled amazingly well into his new home in Paris. We are looking forward to a busy summer season and we have lots of new animals joining us this summer so please keep your eyes peeled on our platforms and pages.”

The Aquarium also plays host to Dive Experiences, allowing customers to get up close and personal with animals, including the new Cownose Rays a popular Bat Ray named Angelina and three male Black Tip Reef Sharks.

