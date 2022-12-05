Tree-mendous Festival lights up Louth St James Church

The ever-popular Louth Christmas Tree Festival was launched on Thursday and will run until tomorrow (Tuesday), with trees erected in St James Church from many different organisations in and around Louth.
A fundraiser for the church, the festive event began on Thursday evening with a launch night with Christmas music, food and wine for the guests who attended representing the groups who had entered trees into the festival.
Advertisement
Just some of the trees included by local groups were by Louth Cricket Club, South Elkington WI's Louth Inner Wheel, a book-themed tree by Louth Museum, the Riverside Playgroup and St James' Church’s committee.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Woodworker Chris Myers also had a more unusual Christmas tree handmade out of wood, and another saw an eye-catching tree made out of a decorated beer keg.
Entry to the Christmas tree festival is free and all are invited to attend.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement