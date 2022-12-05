Tree-mendous Festival lights up Louth St James Church

Dozens of community groups have helped to light up Louth’s parish church with beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

Woodworker Chris Myers with his modernist Christmas Tree and handmade Christmas Decorations.

The ever-popular Louth Christmas Tree Festival was launched on Thursday and will run until tomorrow (Tuesday), with trees erected in St James Church from many different organisations in and around Louth.

A fundraiser for the church, the festive event began on Thursday evening with a launch night with Christmas music, food and wine for the guests who attended representing the groups who had entered trees into the festival.

Advertisement

Just some of the trees included by local groups were by Louth Cricket Club, South Elkington WI's Louth Inner Wheel, a book-themed tree by Louth Museum, the Riverside Playgroup and St James' Church’s committee.

Sarah Johnson and Abby Johnson from Louth Cricket Club with their tree.

Advertisement

Woodworker Chris Myers also had a more unusual Christmas tree handmade out of wood, and another saw an eye-catching tree made out of a decorated beer keg.

Entry to the Christmas tree festival is free and all are invited to attend.

Advertisement

Local male voice group Octangle sing acappella

Ann Byrne and Mary Haynes from Louth Inner Wheel with their tree for Dementia Care.

Advertisement

Rev Karen Gooding with members of the Friends of St James' Church.

A highly decorated beer keg in the tree festival.

Advertisement

Louth's Christmas Tree festival.

The many trees in the festival.

Advertisement