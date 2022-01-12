Tree planted in memory of Louth Guides stalwart

Barbara Brown’s daughters and members of the Louth Division Guide Association

The Louth Division Guide Association lost Barbara Brown, a valued and well loved member of their Guiding family.

Barbara sadly passed away in December 2019 and her family wanted her legacy to live on, and it was decided that they would plant a tree at the county campsite late last year.

During the morning, members of her family were shown around the campsite, so they could see where Barbara had spent so much of her time. Barbara’s daughters planted a Scots Pine with a plaque facing the campfire.

Barbara’s daughters were also presented with her 40-year service award, as unfortunately she passed away before an event where she was going to be presented with the award.