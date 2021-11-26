Two meals to support Mayor of Sleaford’s chosen charity

Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates.

With support from local businessman Nadim Aziz, these will be held on Monday, November 29 and Tuesday, November 30 with a 6.30pm sitting and an 8.30pm sitting both evenings.

Places are £30 per person including a starter, main, side and a free drink from a special menu. Half the cost of each booking sold will go directly to Rainbow Stars, which provides a support hub for young people with autism and other special needs in the area.

There will be a raffle held each evening with proceeds going to Rainbow Stars.

To book your place, go to [email protected], visit the Facebook page Gurkha 19 or telephone 01529 415313 or 01529 302521.

Coun Oates will also be holding a Burns Night Celebration event at the Solo Bar and Restaurant on Saturday January 22, 2022.

There will be a two-course meal and entertainment by The Band From County Hell. There will also be a Scottish piper, an address to the haggis, a raffle and bar.

Menu choices must be booked in advance upon purchase of tickets.

For further details or to buy tickets at £39 each, contact the Sleaford Town Council office via email: [email protected] or Facebook. Or call 01529 303456