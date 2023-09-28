UPDATE: Road remains closed as eight fire crews are sent to 'huge' fire along A16 at Stickney

Motorists are being warned the A16 at Stickney remains closed due to a major fire.

Woodhall Spa Fire Crew attended the scene and posted this picture.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sent eight crews to the Main Road area around 3am this morning (Thursday).

Woodhall Spa Fire Station were one of those crews and described the blaze as a ‘large industrial fire’. Onlookers also took to social media and said the blaze involved two large barns containing bales.

Just after 5am this morning the emergency service gave an update saying the A16 at Stickney was closed and there was heavy smoke in the area.

The public was advised to avoid the area.and all residents who live nearby were told to close their windows and doors.

Students were among those affected by the disruption on the roads. William Lovell CofE Academy ·took to Facebook to warn students heading to school.

The post read: “Please be aware that Main Road is closed between Sibsey and Stickney due to a fire. This will affect travel into school from the Boston direction.”

Donna Marie also posted: “Huge fire on the road just before stickney , road closed.”

This was the second incident attended by Woodhall Spa Fire Station. They : “We started the night off with a fire in the open that had got out of control at Mill Lane, new york.

“We then attended Main Road, Stickney to a large agricultural fire , alongside EMAS, Lincolnshire Police and other agencies.

“This incident is still ongoing and road closures will remain in place so avoid if possible.”