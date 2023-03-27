Vet warns of dangers of Easter treats for pets

​A North Thoresby vet has issued a warning ahead of Easter to make sure owners protect their pets from deadly treats.

Eastfield Vets' Richard Larkin with treats pets should avoid.

​As the Easter holidays are upon us, Eastfield Veterinary Hospital expects to see a rise in the number of pets that have eaten something they shouldn’t.

Although chocolate eggs, sweets, and hot cross buns may be tempting treats for humans, they can be potentially fatal if eaten by pets as chocolate and products containing cocoa contain a chemical called theobromine that dogs cannot break down, and even small amounts can cause heart problems, fits and affect the kidneys.

Raisins and sultanas in hot cross buns and simnel cake can also be toxic to pets, while the traditional Easter Sunday dinner can cause problems with gastroenteritis or choking on bones.

Richard Larkin, clinical director at Eastfield Vets, said: “Whether it’s caused by well-meaning owners treating their pets with chocolate or dogs helping themselves to Easter eggs that have been accidentally left within their reach, we see a lot of pets needing treatment for chocolate poisoning at this time of year.

“Symptoms of chocolate poisoning can include vomiting, diarrhoea, and increased heart rate, and it can lead to seizures and cardiac failure. Darker chocolate carries a greater the risk of poisoning, and the smaller the dog, the more dangerous eating chocolate is.

“Some people may prefer sweets to chocolate but be aware that many of these contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol, which is toxic to pets.

“The safest option is to keep all chocolate and sweets locked away and well out of reach, but if you suspect your pet has eaten anything toxic, call your veterinary practice straight away.”

Even traditional food associated with your Easter roast, such as turkey and lamb, are rich and fatty and can increase the risk of risk of gastroenteritis and occasionally lead to pancreatitis.

Cooked meat bones can also cause choking, a blockage or perforate the intestine.

Richard added: “Even the most well-behaved pets can be tempted to steal food, so make sure they can’t reach the tops of cookers or kitchen worktops and that bins containing leftovers aren’t accessible.”

To help everyone enjoy a happy Easter, Eastfield Vets has come up with eight useful tips for pet owners:

1. Keep Easter eggs out of reach of your dog as chocolate can cause hyperactivity, an elevated heart rate and seizures.

2. Don’t let dogs eat hot cross buns because the grapes, raisins, currants and sultanas they contain can be toxic to pets.

3. Flowers are popular Easter gifts, but they can make pets very ill. Daffodils, tulips and crocuses are toxic, especally if dogs dig up and eat the bulbs, while lilies can cause kidney failure in cats.

4. Keep stuffed cuddly toy bunnies and chicks and plastic toys away from dogs because they can be chewed or swallowed, causing choking or blockages.

5. Do not give your pet lamb, turkey or chicken bones and be vigilant about them stealing from the Easter dinner table.

6. Prevent pets having access to alcohol. It has the same effect on a dog’s liver and brain that it has on humans and is potentially fatal.

7. Avoid feeding scraps from the table. Rich, fatty foods can result in vomiting or diarrhoea and lead to an increased risk of pancreatitis, a painful and serious condition.